Richard Kobb
June 7, 1926 - Sept. 7, 2020
DOWAGIAC, MI -
Richard Ian “Dick” Kobb, 94, of Dowagiac, passed away at his house on Sept. 7, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel & Cremation Services. Per Dick's request, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life Service will take place Sat., Sept. 19, 2020, from 12 PM to 1PM, at 28291 Downey St., Dowagiac, MI. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com
. Dick was born on June 7, 1926, in Mishawaka, to Kenneth & Pauline (Feree) Kobb. In 1941, Dick proudly enlisted in the United States Army and defended our country during WWII. Dick was employed through Roofers Local 23 out of South Bend for over 70 years as a Foreman before he retired. In 1961, Dick married the love of his life, Alma Kelley, and they were happily married for 50 years before she passed away in 2002. Dick enjoyed hunting in Canada and Wyoming and fishing up at Hammond Lake. He was also a very hard worker and was always updating and remodeling his home. A favorite memory of Dick's is when his brother and he would have eating contests to see who could eat the most pasta. These contests would often end with them being asked to “please not return to the restaurant together again.” Dick was a very family-oriented man, who loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. He will be missed by all who knew him. Dick is survived by his daughter, Lora (Mick, Sr.) Lubovich of Dowagiac; grandchildren, Derek Kobb and Mick (Christina) Lubovich, Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Josh and Iris. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth & Pauline; wife, Alma; son, Ty Kobb; and siblings, Arkie, Helen, Theta, Don, and Norm.