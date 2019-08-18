|
Richard L. Bucks
May 12, 1948 - August 15, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Richard L. Bucks, 71 years old, passed away at 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his home. Mr. Bucks was born on May 12, 1948 in Mishawaka to the late John Christian and Neva Adele (Scheiber) Bucks. He has resided in South Bend and Mishawaka all of his life. Richard worked with K&B Transport as a mechanic for many years. On September 15, 1984 in South Bend, Richard and Kathleen A. (Holycross) Trovatore were united in marriage.
Along with his loving wife Kathleen, he is survived by three sons, Michael John (Laura) Bucks of Allegan, MI, R. Steven Bucks of Mishawaka, and Matthew Scott Bucks of Mishawaka; four grandchildren, Steven, Milan, and Justin Bucks, and Dakota Zawacki; and two great-granddaughters, Ava and Genesis. Richard was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly White; and one brother, Larry John Bucks.
Per Richard's wishes, there will be no services or visitation. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend is assisting with cremation. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Richard L. Bucks may be donated to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to St. Joseph County Humane Society, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be offered to the Bucks family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019