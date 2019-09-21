Home

Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Richard L. Butler


1924 - 2019
Richard L. Butler

Nov. 21, 1924 - Sept. 17, 2019

ELKHART, IN - Richard Lavon Butler, 94 of Hickory Circle, Elkhart, Indiana, passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan on November 21, 1924 to Basil and Lorraine Butler, who both preceded him in death. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Miller, and three sisters, Betty Kuntz, Patricia Mayer, and Peggy Stutzman.

Richard served as a United States Army Combat Medic during World War

II. His tour included action in Germany, France, Austria, the Aleutian Islands and the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp. His 1945 honorable discharge included the issuance of three bronze stars. His private sector experience included serving as the Safety manager at the Newport Chemical Plant in Newport, Indiana and as the Industrial Relations manager at AM General's South Bend location for 23 years before retiring in 1987. He was a member of the Buchanan Post #51 American Legion and was a Charter and Life Member of the VFW post # 1728 in Winamac, Indiana.

He married Sharon Diane Ziegert-Lemke on August 5, 1972, who survives.

Three grandchildren, Tim (Terri), Todd, and Melissa Miller; three great-grandchildren, Macy, Nicholas, and Evan Miller, and daughter Debra Butler all survive.

Funeral services for Mr. Butler will take place at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at 12:00pm. Guests will be received at the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral services on Saturday. He will be laid to rest with military honors at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made in Richard's honor to the Indianapolis Honor Flight, P.O. Box 10. Plainfield, Indiana 46168.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 21, 2019
