Palmer Funeral Home
202 N. Main St.
North Liberty, IN 46554
(574) 656-8362
Richard L. Eby Obituary
Richard L. Eby

Dec. 10, 1929 - Oct. 26, 2019

WALKERTON - Richard L. Eby, 89 years old, passed away at 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his home. Richard was born on December 10, 1929 in Mishawaka to the late Clayton and Pearl (VanDussen) Eby. He has lived in Walkerton most of his life. On April 30, 1950 in South Bend, Richard and Rita Powers were united in marriage. Rita preceded him in death on September 20, 2002. Also preceding him in death was his sister, Flora J. Kaser; and two brothers, Charles and William Eby.

Richard retired from Polygon Corporation after 39 years of employment in the maintenance department. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Walkerton and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Richard enjoyed hunting, wood working, word searches, going to the casino, and western movies.

Richard is survived by his two children, Mary A. (Don) Parker of Walkerton and Richard W. (Wannita) Eby of Walkerton; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his brother, Roger Eby of Redwood City, CA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 810 Tyler Street, Walkerton. Graveside services and burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Walkerton. Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Palmer Funeral Home, North Liberty is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Richard L. Eby may be donated to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 810 Tyler Street, Walkerton, IN 46574. Online condolences may be offered to his family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 28, 2019
