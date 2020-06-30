Richard L. Specht
Oct. 10, 1944 - June 27, 2020
DOWAGIAC, MI - Richard Leigh Specht, age 75, of Dowagiac, died peacefully Saturday, June 27, 2020 in his residence in the comfort of his family's presence.
He was born October 10, 1944 in Dowagiac, Michigan, the youngest of three boys born to Clifford and Marian Specht. He married Geraldine Swartz February 27, 1965 in Cassopolis, Michigan.
Richard was an amazing husband and father. He was a hard worker and enjoyed staying busy. He loved farming, woodworking, and working on tractors and cars, as he was a skilled mechanic. He had a gentle heart for all animals. Richard enjoyed being outdoors and would go fishing in his younger days. He was a pressman with Simplicity Pattern Company in Niles for thirteen years. He then worked at Ameriwood Industries in Dowagiac and retired after twenty five years. Alongside his main employment he also worked for Lyons Industries and at Haggin Wimberley Auto, as a custodian, for fifteen years.
Richard will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Geraldine Specht; daughter, Lisa (Matthew) Eddington of Cincinnati, Ohio; son, Gregory Specht of Dowagiac; four grandchildren, Amanda Miller of Columbus, Ohio, Emily Spicher of Dowagiac, Valerie Eddington of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Jesse Specht of Dowagiac; four great-grandchildren, Bayleigh, Madeline, Dimitri and one on the way; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one infant son, Edward; two brothers, Clifford M. Specht and Allan E. Specht, Sr.; one nephew, Allan; and one niece, Linda.
The family will observe a private remembrance.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Richard be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Oct. 10, 1944 - June 27, 2020
DOWAGIAC, MI - Richard Leigh Specht, age 75, of Dowagiac, died peacefully Saturday, June 27, 2020 in his residence in the comfort of his family's presence.
He was born October 10, 1944 in Dowagiac, Michigan, the youngest of three boys born to Clifford and Marian Specht. He married Geraldine Swartz February 27, 1965 in Cassopolis, Michigan.
Richard was an amazing husband and father. He was a hard worker and enjoyed staying busy. He loved farming, woodworking, and working on tractors and cars, as he was a skilled mechanic. He had a gentle heart for all animals. Richard enjoyed being outdoors and would go fishing in his younger days. He was a pressman with Simplicity Pattern Company in Niles for thirteen years. He then worked at Ameriwood Industries in Dowagiac and retired after twenty five years. Alongside his main employment he also worked for Lyons Industries and at Haggin Wimberley Auto, as a custodian, for fifteen years.
Richard will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Geraldine Specht; daughter, Lisa (Matthew) Eddington of Cincinnati, Ohio; son, Gregory Specht of Dowagiac; four grandchildren, Amanda Miller of Columbus, Ohio, Emily Spicher of Dowagiac, Valerie Eddington of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Jesse Specht of Dowagiac; four great-grandchildren, Bayleigh, Madeline, Dimitri and one on the way; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one infant son, Edward; two brothers, Clifford M. Specht and Allan E. Specht, Sr.; one nephew, Allan; and one niece, Linda.
The family will observe a private remembrance.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Richard be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.