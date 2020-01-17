|
|
Richard LaMar
Oct. 18, 1927 - Jan. 7, 2020
Ruth (deMan) LaMar
Jan. 10, 1929 - Jan. 9, 2020
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR - Richard and Ruth (deMan) LaMar, of Eureka Springs, Arkansas who were joined in marriage in December 1950 passed away just two days apart from each other. Richard was born October 18, 1927, in South Bend, Indiana to George and Beaulah (Martindale) LaMar. Richard passed away in Springdale, Arkansas on January 7, 2020 at the age of 92. Ruth (deMan) LaMar was born January 10, 1929 in South Bend, Indiana to John and Fredonia (Berger) deMan. Ruth passed away in Rogers, Arkansas on January 9, 2020 at the age of 90.
They grew up and went to the same high school together, but they only started dating when he went to work for her father in his studio. Ruth was a model and Richard was a photographer. They were married for 69 years. Richard owned and operated a commercial photography business for 25 years. His real passion in life was being a drummer. He started playing the drums at the age of 17. Richard would play with bands in Indiana, Michigan, and Chicago, while Ruth dedicated her life to being a homemaker. She was a great mother to her two children. She enjoyed her family and friends. Ruth took care of the inside chores and Richard took care of the outside, and together the two halves made a whole. Richard was also known as a very handy person who could fix or build anything. Their children remember them as always being happy and still holding hands to the end.
Richard and Ruth are survived by their children: son, Kim LaMar and wife Mary of Eureka Springs; and daughter, Robin Pierce and husband Terry of Springdale; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; Ruth's sister, Audrey Miller of South Bend, Indiana; and numerous other family members and friends.
They are preceded in death by his and her parents, Richard's brother and two sisters, and Ruth's sister and brother.
No services are scheduled at this time. Memorial donations may be made to Circle of Life, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 17, 2020