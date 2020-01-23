Home

Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
269-683-1155
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:45 PM
American Legion Military Honors
Richard Lee "Dick" Miller


1933 - 2020
Richard Lee "Dick" Miller Obituary
Richard “Dick” Lee Miller

May 6, 1933 - Jan. 21, 2020

NILES, MI - Richard “Dick” Lee Miller, 86, of Niles, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Dick was born on May 6, 1933, to the late Austin and Marie (White) Miller in South Bend, Indiana. During his high school years Dick enlisted in to the United States Army where he proudly served his country for 3 years during the Korean War.

On December 2, 1961, Dick wed Marilyn Purucker at a ceremony in Niles. Together Dick and Marilyn had three daughters, Tammy, Kimberly, and Laura. In the early 90's Dick retired from Garden City Fan. Dick loved playing practical jokes and after his retirement that didn't change one bit. As much as he loved being a jokester he also loved helping people out. He enjoyed fishing, mowing, and tinkering in his garage. All of that tinkering led him to woodworking and construction, which he was very good at. He was always helping friends and neighbors with their home improvement projects up until his early 80's.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Austin and Marie Miller; brother, Austin “Son” Miller; grandson, Timothy Byers; and son-in-law, Larry Jann.

Dick is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn Miller; daughters, Tammy (Scott) Dick of Hutchinson, Kansas, Kimberly Jann of Niles, and Laura (Tim) Byers of Melvin, Michigan; grandchildren, Jeffrey Wyse, Melinda (Scott) Parr, Travis Quinn, and Melonie Anderson; 10 great-grandchildren; and many extended family members, close friends, and neighbors.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with American Legion Military Honors being presented at 6:45 p.m.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 23, 2020
