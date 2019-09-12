|
|
Richard Lee Wisner
Sept. 19, 1932 - Sept. 8, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Richard Lee Wisner, 86, passed away on Sunday morning, September 8, 2019 at The Hearth at Juday Creek in Granger, IN. He was born on September 19, 1932 in Warren, IN, to Clarence and Arlene (Holmes) Wisner, both of whom preceded him in death. In 1965, Richard married the former Olga “Ollie” A. Beisel, who preceded him in death on January 7, 2014.
Richard is survived by sons, Scott (Sharon) Beisel and H. Neil Beisel, both of Granger; five grandchildren, H Neil (Candace) Beisel III, Chris Beisel, Andrew (Michelle) Beisel, Jason (Katie) Beisel, and Josh (Michelle) Beisel; several great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas (Joan) Wisner; and nephew, Steven Wisner.
Richard moved to Roseland, IN, with his family when he was five years old. He graduated from Washington-Clay High School in 1950. Richard learned to play the guitar at age twelve and began playing in various bands at age sixteen. He began teaching classical guitar in 1961, which led to the creation of Mendoza's Guitars in 1964 - a Midwest regional guitar shop and teaching studio. A few years later, he was asked by the music department at Indiana University South Bend to establish a degree program in classical guitar. Many of his university students as well as his studio students went on to achieve successful careers in guitar performance. In addition to music, he was an avid photographer. He enjoyed fly fishing and reading as well as camping in the Rocky Mountains and going on cruises.
The family would like to express their gratitude to The Hearth at Juday Creek for their attentive care and kindness towards Richard during his time with them.
Funeral services for Richard will be held at 4:00pm on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Pastor Stan Dudka will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00-4:00pm on Sunday at the funeral home prior to the service. Graveside services and burial will be held at 10:00am on Monday, September 16 at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Richard may be donated to Milton Adult Day Services, 922 E. Colfax Avenue, South Bend, IN 46617; or to Izaak Walton League, 20400 Darden Road, South Bend, IN 46637.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019