Richard "Bill" Leidy

Richard "Bill" Leidy Obituary
Richard “Bill” Leidy

August 6, 1947 - Feb. 28, 2019

BUCHANAN, MI - Richard “Bill” Leidy, 71, of Buchanan, MI, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph, MI.

He was born August 6, 1947 in Buchanan, MI to the late Richard “Dick” and Hilda (Howe) Leidy. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and enjoyed farming. He spent the remainder of his working life as a driver for the Berrien County Road Commission.

Richard is survived by his wife, Susan; sons, Mike Leidy and Adam (Amanda) Leidy; daughter, Heidi (Mark) Studebaker; brother, Thomas (Joellen) Leidy; grandchildren, Sara Leidy, Alexis Leidy, Maddy Ginther, A.J. Leidy, Amy “Shorty” Studebaker, and Abby “Me Too” Studebaker; and great-grandchild, Emberlee “Sparkey” Barnett.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Hilda; and daughter, Amy Leidy.

A Celebration of Life will be held by the family from 1-4:00pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the American Legion Post 51, 403 E. Front St., Buchanan, MI 49107. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 2, 2019
