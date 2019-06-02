Richard Lubelski



Sept. 30, 1962 - May 28, 2019



NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Richard B. Lubelski, 56, of North Liberty, was found passed away on May 28, 2019 in his home.



Richard, known to many as Rich or Ricky, was born in California on September 30, 1962, to Richard J. and Barbara (Czajkowski) Lubelski. When he was very young he moved with his family to Mishawaka where he grew up and graduated from Penn-Harris-Madison High School.



Richard was employed for many years at Steel Warehouse in South Bend. He enjoyed playing poker with his family and going to casinos. He also liked fishing as well as camping with his family. He loved his dogs, Puddin and Little Bit.



Survivors include his father, Richard J. Lubelski; two sisters, Debbi Lubelski and Tara (Matt) Widman, three nieces, three nephews, two greatnieces and three greatnephews.



Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara; a sister, Denise McKenzie; and an infant sister, Deanna Lubelski.



Following Richard's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.



Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.



An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary