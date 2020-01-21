|
|
Richard M. Baker
July 15, 1942 - Jan. 19, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Richard M. Baker, 77, of New Carlisle, IN, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN. He was born on July 15, 1942, in Huntington, IN, to the late Vernon and Louise (McKean) Baker Stauss. On November 14, 1964 Richard married Barbara Lewis who survives. Richard is also survived by his daughter, Shelly (Shawn) Morris of Naples, FL; his son, Jeffery Baker of New Carlisle, IN; seven grandchildren, Shellbie Begly, Daniel (Muriel) Morris, Thomas Morris, Rachel Morris, Bryce Baker, and Alexa Baker; four great-grandchildren, Sophia, Emberlin, Conrad, and Ivy; his mother-in-law, Evelyn Lewis; one sister, Candy Snyder of Valparaiso, IN; two half-sisters, Cheri and Pam; a half-brother, Steve; and his sister-in-law, Evelyn Baker Teske. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Dawn Baker; one son, Kevin Baker; brother, James Baker; and his brother-in-law, Edward Snyder. Richard retired on July 14, 2004, as a truck driver for YRC Inc. (formerly Roadway Express), where he received his Two Million Mile Safe Driving Award. Richard was an Army Veteran. He also served as volunteer firefighter for the Warren Township Fire Department. Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1501 Cleveland Rd., South Bend from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in Hamilton Grove Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Richard's honor to Westminster Presbyterian Church or Riley Children's Hospital. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 21, 2020