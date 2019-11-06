|
|
Richard M. Blake
Feb. 12, 1937 - Nov. 2, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Richard M. Blake, 82, went to dance with Jesus in Heaven on Saturday, November 2. Richard was born February 12, 1937 in Niagra Falls, New York to Robert and Gwendolyn (Megee) Blake. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 siblings. Richard is survived by his Soul Mate, Wilma Gillean; sons, Richard (Kim) Blake & Timothy (Laurie) Blake; daughters, Kerry Morrow & Karen Sue (Jay) Harwood; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Diane Rudisel and Marilyn Pletcher; brother & sisters-in-law, Fred (Linda) Gillean, Linda Barnes, and Martha (Jim) Daniels.
Richard was a member of the Cobras Club. In his younger years he was a Golden Glove Boxer who never lost a match. Richard was an animal lover, always making sure any animal he came into contact with was fed and cared for. He also helped stray animals with vaccines and finding forever homes.
Visitation will be 3:00pm to 7:00pm, Thursday, November 7, 2019 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm Friday, November 8, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Pet Refuge. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019