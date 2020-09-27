Richard M. Machowiak



July 11, 1940 - Sept. 24, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Richard Michael Machowiak, 80, of South Bend, passed away on Thursday, September 24 in the Trailpoint Village of South Bend, after an extended illness.



Richard was born in South Bend on July 11, 1940 to Michael and Helen S. (Derda) Machowiak. He was the oldest of three children. On December 22, 1990, he married the former Jeannine Marie Wheatley. He retired from the Bayer Corp. Diagnostic Division in Mishawaka in October of 2003, after 25 years. He was a “Do It Yourself” man, who could fix anything and enjoyed teaching others. He enjoyed spending his retirement years with his dogs and his family.



Richard is survived by his loving wife, Jeannine; three sons, Scott Machowiak of Osceola, Nicholas (Melissa Glaser) Machowiak of South Bend, and Todd Machowiak of Avon, IN, and stepson, John (Angela) Yates of Niles, MI. He was the proud grandfather of eight: Brandy Hayes, Shawn Machowiak, Brandon Machowiak, Lindsey Yates, McKenzie Reynolds, Cody Reynolds, Elias Machowiak, and Eric Machowiak, along with 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Joan (George) Radanovich and his brother, James R. Machowiak both of South Bend. He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepdaughter, Lynn Yates Reynolds.



A private funeral service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery. A memorial service honoring his life will be held at a later date.



HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements, and extend their deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to all of Richard's family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store