Jan. 31, 1936 - March 3, 2019

NEW CARLISLE, IN - Richard M. Rybicki, 83, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in the Center for Hospice with his family by his side.

Richard was born January 31, 1936 in South Bend to the late Chester and Wilhelmina Rybicki. Richard was also preceded in death by a brother, John Rybicki.

On August 28, 1965 in St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, Richard married the love of his life, Theresa (Dobrzykowski) Rybicki. She survives along with their sons, Russell (Nancy) Rybicki and Ronald (Angela) Rybicki; granddaughters, Stella Rose & Emma Jean Rybicki; and a brother, Chester (Bonita) Rybicki.

Richard worked as a tool designer for Midwest Tool Design, then later retired from Shree M Design. He enjoyed gardening, flowers, maintaining a small farm, and trips to the casino. Richard was an avid Notre Dame, Colts football, and NASCAR fan. His favorite driver was Brad Koslowski.

Visitation will be Monday, March 11, 2019 from 11:00am - 12:30pm in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., with a Funeral ceremony beginning at 12:30pm. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 9, 2019
