Richard Milton Wysong



Oct. 16, 1930 - Nov. 26, 2020



SYRACUSE, IN - Richard Milton Wysong, 90, died Thursday night of natural causes while at Waterford Crossing Nursing Home in Goshen, Indiana. He was born Oct. 16, 1930, to Ralph and Bernice (Robbins) Wysong in Mishawaka, Indiana. He married Dorothy (Dot) Wysong on June 5, 1954, and celebrated 59 anniversaries before her death in 2014. He is survived by three children, David (Theresa) Wysong of Bremen, Julie (Carl) Schrock of Syracuse, and Andrew (Jennifer) Wysong of Nappanee; six grandchildren, Lance (Kelsey) Schrock, Melanie (Clarke Kauffman) and Tanya (Michael Paul), Sarah (Zach Shell), Sydney and Jack Wysong; and four great-grandchildren. Dick was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, and his parents. Eastlund Funeral Home of Syracuse is in charge of arrangements. A graveside service for the immediate family will take in the near future. The Rev. Kevin Reed will officiate.



After high school, Dick graduated from the Studebaker Toolmakers Apprentice Program and then served in the United States Army from 1951-53 during which time he developed his interest in teaching others. After his time in the service, Dick received his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Indiana State University and began his teaching career at Elkhart High School in 1956 in Vocational Machine Shop and Drafting. He later took the position of Vocational Coordinator for the South Bend School System. Dick became the Dean and Regional Director of Ivy Tech in South Bend in 1968 before moving to Syracuse, Indiana, as the Area Vocational Director for the Wawasee, West Noble, and Fairfield School systems. During his childhood he had visited his grandfather in Syracuse and came to love it and the surrounding lakes. He retired after 30 years in the teaching profession, but continued to work part time as a salesperson for Niblock Tool in Elkhart for 10 more years.



Dick was a member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church in Syracuse for 35 years and the Nappanee United Methodist Church for four years. He served on many boards, headed up countless projects, and sang in the choir. He was active in Rotary, Masonic Lodge, and was a dedicated Red Coat Volunteer at the Goshen Hospital, where he also served on the Goshen Health Foundation Board. His love of woodworking was lifelong and resulted in beautiful and functional dressers, TV stands, and any creation made of wood that a family member might need. Each family member is in possession of at least one of his handcrafted wood ducks that were his favorite. He leaves his devoted and loving family as his legacy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Goshen Health Foundation, PO Box 139, Goshen, IN 46527 or the Nappanee United Methodist Church, 301 East Market St., Nappanee, IN 46550.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store