Richard Murphy
1927 - 2020
Richard Murphy

May 16, 1927 - August 26, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Richard Murphy, 93, passed away in his home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Richard was born May 16, 1927 in Alabama to the late Rose Dowdy. He is also preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Phillips.

Left to cherish the memory of Richard is his loving wife of 72 years, Gloria (Kaser) Murphy and their children, Janet (Dennis) Sager and Shelley (John) McCahill, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild, and several sisters and brothers.

Richard was a WWII Veteran in the United States Army and received an Honorable Discharge. He was a member of the American Legion 284. Richard was the owner of Murphy Cabinets. He played high school football and also ran track. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Visitation for Richard will be held from 11:00am until 1:00pm Monday, August 31 at ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd.

A graveside service will follow with full Military Honors at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, South Bend, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 284, 23571 Grant Road, South Bend, Indiana 46619 or Riley Children's Hospital in honor of two great-grandchildren, at 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana 46202.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
AUG
31
Graveside service
Mount Pleasant Cemetery
