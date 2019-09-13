|
|
Richard P.
Kaufman, Sr.
Aug. 7, 1932 - Sept. 11, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Richard Philip Kaufman, Sr., 87, lifelong resident of Mishawaka, Indiana passed away September 11, 2019 at Center for Hospice Care, Roseland, Indiana.
Richard was born on August 7, 1932 in Mishawaka, IN to the late Philip Henry Kaufman and Stella Ann (Kalmer) Kaufman and was a graduate of Mishawaka High School. Richard proudly served our country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, and was a lifetime member of the VFW Post #360 Mishawaka. He worked for 30 years as a truck driver, retiring in 1997. Richard loved his family and will be greatly missed. On December 17, 1955 in Mishawaka, he married Sadie Alice (Robbins) Kaufman, who preceded him in death on September 27, 2003. On February 15, 2007 in Port Richey, Florida he married Marilyn (Miller) Kaufman, who survives.
Richard is also survived by his daughter, Rosemarie Ann (Dan Dashner) Kaufman of South Bend; Marilyn's daughters, Teresa Sue Johnson of Indianapolis, Julie (John) Serge of Claypool, IN, and Golden Elaine (Richard “Rick”) Davis of Westland, MI; sons, Richard Philip Kaufman, Jr. of Edwardsburg, MI, Robert Lee (Sharon) Kaufman of Elkhart, IN, and Steve Alan (Jackie) Kaufman of South Bend, IN; nineteen grandchildren; forty-one great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving is his brother, Russell Lee (Mary) Kaufman of Howell, MI. Along with his parents and first wife, Richard was preceded in death by his daughter, Janice Marie Stout, and by his sisters, Ethel Miller and Shirley Kryski.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615, where friends may gather with the family two hours prior to services (10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon). Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka, where he will be laid to rest next to Sadie Alice Kaufman. Memorial contributions may be given to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019