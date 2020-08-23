1/
Richard P. Montgomery
1964 - 2020
Richard P.

Montgomery

May 17, 1964 - August 16, 2020

CASSOPOLIS, MI -

Richard Patrick Montgomery, 56, of Cassopolis, died Sun., Aug. 16, 2020. He was born May 17, 1964 in Dowagiac, MI, to Homer & Norma Jean Montgomery & will be greatly missed by family & friends. He is survived by four sisters, Maggie Bozman, Liz Montgomery, Carol Montgomery, & Lisa Brown; brother, Robert Montgomery, many nieces & nephews. The family will observe a private remembrance. Arrangements entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
