Richard P.
Montgomery
May 17, 1964 - August 16, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI -
Richard Patrick Montgomery, 56, of Cassopolis, died Sun., Aug. 16, 2020. He was born May 17, 1964 in Dowagiac, MI, to Homer & Norma Jean Montgomery & will be greatly missed by family & friends. He is survived by four sisters, Maggie Bozman, Liz Montgomery, Carol Montgomery, & Lisa Brown; brother, Robert Montgomery, many nieces & nephews. The family will observe a private remembrance. Arrangements entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com
