Richard P. Powers



March 12, 1924 - April 11, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Richard P. Powers went to be with the Lord, April 11, 2019. Born to Harriet and Daniel Powers on March 12, 1924 he was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 64 years, Virginia, and three siblings, George, Helen and Patricia. Richard, or Dick, as he was commonly known is survived by his three sons, Richard (Ching-Chun) of Florida, James (Jo) of Chatham, IL, and William of Hobart, IN; plus grandsons, Shayn, Arynn, Greg, Brian, and Rich Horvath; and granddaughters, Alison Storm and Kristi Harrison.



Dick was a medical corpsman in World War II. After his discharge from service, he was a member of the South Bend Plumbing and Heating Association and founding member of the German Township Lions Club, and later served as District Governor for District 13G. He was a long time member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and later belonged to St. Anthony de Padua.



After retiring, he was active in the Lions and Indiana University cancer awareness program. Dick and Virginia served by helping others at the Leighton Senior Center and by cooking at a food pantry. An avid football fan, he volunteered at the College Football Hall of Fame until it closed. They were season ticket holders for many years in support of the Notre Dame Women's Basketball Program.



Visitation will be Friday, May 10 from 9:30AM until 10:30AM followed by a Catholic Funeral Service at 10:30AM. Visitation and Funeral Services will be held at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 North Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN 46628. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary