Richard P. Reilly



Sept. 20, 1955 - May 26, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Richard P. Reilly, 63, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, May 26 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka.



Richard was born on September 20, 1955 in Republic, PA as the fourth of six children to the late James F. and Mildred (Maslanich) Reilly Jr.



Surviving are his siblings, James F. (Chris) Reilly III, Patrick Reilly, Barbara (Jeff) Colborn, Susan Reilly, and Kathi (Mark) Manuszak; nieces and nephews, Brandon (Tara) Reilly and their children, Noah and Addie Reilly, Pepe Reilly, Candace (Jay Miller) Reilly and their children, Conley and Lena Miller, Brianne Reilly, Ashley (Doug) Zachary and their son, Duke along with twins due in November, Kelsey (Ricky) Jasinski, Mitchell (Jennifer) Manuszak, Melanie Manuszak and Zachary Manuszak.



Richard worked the family business of Jimona Inc. as Vice-President for 40 plus years. It was a Metallurgical Testing Laboratory in Mishawaka, where he worked alongside his parents, brothers, sister, nephew and niece over the years. He was a huge Notre Dame, Green Bay Packers and Chicago CUBS fan. Richard loved his family dearly.



As per Richard's wishes, there will be no services. However, a Memorial will be held at Little Flower Catholic Church, in the Chapel, on Saturday, July 13 at 11 a.m. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.



To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary