Richard R. Cannoot
1943 - 2020
Richard R. Cannoot

March 8, 1943 - Oct. 6, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Richard R. Cannoot, 77, passed away on October 6, 2020. On June 20, 1964, Richard married Ruth Ann Scherbelhut. Surviving are his children, Kimberly, Brian (Marcia), and William Cannoot; sister, Sue Detweiler; and brother, Martin Cannoot. He is also survived by seven grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, children, Susan and Donald Cannoot, and sister, Mary Camp. A graveside service will take place at 2:00 pm Friday, October 9, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery.

To view full obituary please visit the Hahn Funeral Home website.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
