Richard R. Cannoot



March 8, 1943 - Oct. 6, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Richard R. Cannoot, 77, passed away on October 6, 2020. On June 20, 1964, Richard married Ruth Ann Scherbelhut. Surviving are his children, Kimberly, Brian (Marcia), and William Cannoot; sister, Sue Detweiler; and brother, Martin Cannoot. He is also survived by seven grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, children, Susan and Donald Cannoot, and sister, Mary Camp. A graveside service will take place at 2:00 pm Friday, October 9, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery.



To view full obituary please visit the Hahn Funeral Home website.





