Richard R. Oakley



Oct. 17, 1934 - Sept. 23, 2020



BREMEN, IN - Richard Oakley, 85, passed away at Elkhart General Hospital on September 23, 2020. Richard was born on October 17, 1934 in St. Joseph County, at home to Robert and Isabelle Oakley. He graduated from Jimtown High School in 1952. He married Sandra (Hartman) on August 30, 1963, in Elkhart, IN. He is survived by the love of his life for 57 years, Sandra, and his best friend & napping partner, Pippa. He is also survived by his children: Phillip (Leanna) Scott of Manteca, CA, Monica (Alan) Waples of Livermore CA, Ronald (Trish) Scott, Melanie (Phil) Capo of Bremen, and Cyndy (Roger) Keeling of Bremen; and two sisters, Dorothy LaVine of Delton, MI and Mildred Deak of Osceola. He had 14 grandchildren: Robert (Erin) Oakley, Ryan (Ali) Capo, Katie (Jeff) Zellner, Amanda (Jon) Moore, Caleb Scott, Alanah (CJ) DeLong, Hannah (Devin) Waples, Chaunte (Drew) Scott, Jesse Scott, Savannah Peppers, Emily Peppers, Kelly Keeling, Amanda (Pat) Keeling, and Greg Peppers. He also was blessed with 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceeded in death by his father Robert and his mother Isabelle, and four sisters, Betty Ann Oakley, Helen McIntyre, Ada Coddens, and Donnie Moran.



Richard was always known for being a hard worker. He retired from Miles Laboratory (Bayer Corporation) in February of 1992 after 40 years. While employed at Miles he also played on their softball and basketball leagues. After he retired from Miles, Richard worked part-time for Kauffman Sons and then Gilsinger's John Deere, delivering lawn mowers. He loved keeping busy. He also drove school bus for Baugo Community School Corporation prior to moving to the Bremen area.



Richard's true love was always farming and raising pigs. He traveled the country with Glen Cook showing Dairy cattle. He showed his first Spot pig at the Indiana State Fair in 1958. He has been a longtime member of the Indiana Spot Association and served as a Director of the association for many years as well. He loved to share his knowledge of pigs and farming with the youth. He was a dedicated 4-H leader of St. Joseph County for 47 years. He was a swine and bicycle leader for the county. He was a Superintendent of the Swine Club for many years, helping to facilitate what is now the Sheep barn. He and Sandra were one of the initial recipients and members of the St. Joseph County Swine Club Hall of Fame for Outstanding Service and Commitment to the club and community in 2015.



Richard was an avid Notre Dame basketball fan, holding women's and men's season tickets, and following the women across the nation to both National Championships. His love and passion for the sport of basketball was deep; he volunteered as a Jr. High Girls Basketball Assistant Coach alongside his daughter Cyndy at LaVille for many years. In addition, he had a great affinity for antique milk jars and Ferguson Tractors. However, he loved his John Deere green tractors through and through. He was also known for his travels with Dean Schieber to pig sales and eating pie, saying, “There are only two kinds of pie, fresh and stale, and we don't have stale at our house”.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville. Pastor Jodi Feitz will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 3:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral service



In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Richard Oakley's name to the Swine Scholarship of St. Joseph County 4-H. Checks may be paid to the St. Joseph County Swine Pork Producers Booster Club Scholarship, 67226 Miami Road, Bremen, IN 46506.





