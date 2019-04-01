Richard R. Pompey



Sept. 1, 1932 - March 29, 2019



EDWARDSBURG, MI - Richard Romaine Pompey, 86 years old, of Edwardsburg and formerly of Vandalia, passed to his rest March 29, 2019 at his home, after a brief illness. He was born Sept. 1, 1932 in Cassopolis and has lived in this area most of his life. In 1955 he entered into the United States Army and served his country. He retired as a Security Guard working for Factory Security.



On June 23, 2012 in Edwardsburg, he was married to Marlene G. (Christner) Underly, and she survives with his children, Richard A. (Glendora) Pompey of Niles, Michael A. Pompey and fiancee Sakinna Robinson of Warren, MI, Christina H. Pompey and friend Joseph Terry of Wyandotte, MI, and Anita L. Pompey of Cassopolis. Also surviving are Richard's wife Marlene's children, Michael Scott (Thong Lu) Underly of Wakarusa, IN and Mark David Underly and friend Charity Bruggner of Edwardsburg. There are 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Other family members are his sisters, Sandy Larkin of Cassopolis and Nancy Conner of Cassopolis; and his brothers, Robert Pompey of Lansing, MI, David Pompey of Lansing, and Dale (Sharon) Pompey of North Carolina.



Family who preceded him in passing are his parents; sister, Louise Smith; and brothers, Roger Pompey, Joe Pompey, and Delbert Eugene Pompey.



Richard and his wife are members of the First Pentecostal Church of Edwardsburg where they enjoy the church family relationship.



Family and friends may gather on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:00 AM in the First Pentecostal Church, 27341 US-12 West, Edwardsburg. At 11:00 AM the Service of Remembrance will begin with Pastor Robert Geans, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Adamsville Cemetery, where the Unites States Army Honor Guard will play Taps and fold the American Flag.



Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 1, 2019