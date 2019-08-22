|
|
Richard S. DeVos
Dec. 20, 1947 - Aug. 20, 2019
NILES - Richard Scott DeVos died on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Dick was born on December 20, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan. His parents, Charles and Lois DeVos, subsequently settled in Royal Oak, Michigan where Dick attended and graduated from Dondero High School.
In 1966 Dick enrolled in Albion College where he met Amy Kelly. After receiving a Bachelor's Degree from Albion and marrying Amy, Dick attended the University of Michigan where he obtained a Master's Degree in Economics.
In 1971 Dick and Amy moved to Niles where he was employed in the private sector before beginning a career in public service as the Business Managers for the Niles Community Schools, Southwestern Michigan College, Brandywine Public Schools, Cassopolis Public Schools, and the Lewis Cass Intermediate School District. Dick used his financial acumen in his capacity as a board member of The United Way of Niles, the Niles Buchanan YMCA, and the Michigan School Business Officials' Association.
Throughout their 49 year marriage Dick and Amy enjoyed traveling with each other and their great friends, Doug and Ellen Law, and Frank and Linda Reese. Dick especially enjoyed the balmy days he and Amy spent in Hawaii, as well as the more adventurous cruises through the Panama Canal and fishing trips to Canada with his father-in-law, Bill Kelly and friends, Frank Reese and Dave Schultz. More recently, Dick relished time spent with Amy cruising the back roads in his dark green Mazda convertible, sitting by their pond on warm summer evenings and playing with his effervescent granddaughter, AJ, on the deck of the family cottage on Newton Lake.
Dick will be remembered by his friends and family for his dry wit, supportive spirit, and inventive cooking. He will be particularly missed by Amy, his daughter, Jessica DeVos and her husband, Sam Post and granddaughter, Abby James.
Visitation from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, 615 East Main Street in Niles. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Niles Buchanan YMCA. Online condolences may be left at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019