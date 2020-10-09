Richard S. “Rich” Horvath
July 10, 1936 - Oct. 7, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Richard S. “Rich” Horvath, 84, of New Carlisle, IN, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at 10:39 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in his home.
He was born on July 10, 1936 to the late Stephen A. and Rose (Halassy) Horvath in South Bend, IN and was a lifelong resident of New Carlisle, IN. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two uncles and an aunt, Alex Horvath and John & Mary Horvath.
Rich graduated in 1954 from New Carlisle High School and attended Purdue University for Agriculture courses. He worked his whole life as a dairy farmer on the family farm, Horvath's Overlookin' Farms in New Carlisle, IN. Rich retired in 1999 as a part-owner of the farm along with brother Al & cousin Tom Horvath.
On November 23, 1968, he married the love of his life, Jeannine R. Hughes, at Evangelical United Brethren Church in Elkhart, IN.
Rich is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jeannine R. Horvath; two sons, Philip S. Horvath and Joel R. (Erica) Horvath; two grandchildren, Bradley M. (Brienne) Horvath and Jaden E. Horvath; one great-grandson, Bennett M. Horvath; one sister, Judy (Marcell) Cooreman; one brother, Allen J. (Gay) Horvath, three nieces, and two great-nephews, all residents of New Carlisle, IN.
Rich enjoyed traveling to Florida for the winters. In his later years, he enjoyed fishing, mowing his lawn, and keeping track of his family and friends. Most of all, he enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends. On weekends, he cherished “coffee mornings” at the farm with family and good buddies. He was very involved in the LaPorte County 4-H dairy project and enjoyed Oliver tractors, Studebaker cars, and collecting antique gas pumps. Rich was a Veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves in South Bend, IN, and was a member of American Legion Post 297 in New Carlisle, IN. Rich was also a lifelong member of the Holstein Breeders Association.
Visitation will be from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. EST Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, where a Rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. EST.
A Catholic Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. EST Monday, October 12, 2020 in Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN. Family and friends are welcome one hour prior to services. Burial will take place in New Carlisle Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elara Caring, 2515 N. Bendix Drive, Suite 103, South Bend, IN 46628 or American Legion #297, 486 E. Michigan St., New Carlisle, IN 46552.
