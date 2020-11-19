Richard S. Seach, Jr.
April 18, 1963 - Nov. 15, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Richard S. “Ricky” Seach, Jr., 57, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 in his residence.
Richard was born on April 18, 1963 in South Bend to Richard and Marianne (Danielowicz) Seach. He attended LaSalle High School and was employed by Gavell RV, 2 Guys Plumbing, and Walmart. Ricky was a collector of toys and was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Notre Dame football, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. He was preceded in death by his father and his wife, the former Sheri Tice.
Surviving are a daughter, Cassandra Seach, three sons, Sean (Kasey) Armour, Dallas (Shelby) Stefan, and Richard S. Seach, III; six grandchildren, Avery, Marissa, Anya, Ariston, Kyrin, and Nova; his mother, Marianne (Gene) Kirby; two sisters, Deborah (Terry) Pogotis and Brenda (Ken Talboom) Seach; and nephews and nieces, Marenda (Michael), Vendetta, Patric, Michelle (Nicholas), and Brittany (Chase).
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 4-6 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
