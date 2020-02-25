Home

Richard Seach Sr. Obituary
Richard Seach Sr.

April 10, 1933 - Feb. 21, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Richard S. Seach Sr., 86, of South Bend, Indiana passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020 at Cardinal Nursing Home. He was born on April 10, 1933 in South Bend to the late Michael and Anna (Fedor) Seach. Richard was a lifetime resident of South Bend.Richard served honorably in the United States Army, serving in the Korean War. He retired after 46 years from Sears Department Store in appliance sales. He attended St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and spending time with his family. Richard is survived by two daughters, Brenda (Kenneth Talboom) Seach and Deborah (Terry) Pogotis; his son, Richard Seach, Jr.; nine grandchildren, Marenda, Vendetta, Patric, Michelle, Brittany, Sean, Dallas, Cassandra and Richard III; ten great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; his sister, Shirley Toppel; sister-in-law, Betty Seach and brother, Ronald (Carol) Seach. He is preceded in death by his sister, Veronica Allen and brother, Donald Seach. Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 6 PM at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. Friends may gather with the family from 4-6 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to , 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617, or to Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 W. Edison Rd #122, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences to the family may be expressed at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020
