Richard Stevens
April 20, 1928 - March 27, 2020
SARASOTA, FL - Richard Stevens, Professor Emeritus at University of Notre Dame, was born in Chicago. He was one of three sons born to immigrant parents. Richard was educated at John Adams High School in South Bend, Indiana, held two degrees in English Literature from the University of Notre Dame, and studied for the PhD at the University of Chicago. He served in the U.S. Navy as Seaman first class.
Richard (Dick) built a career in photography including advertising, publications, and exhibitions in many art museums in the U.S.A. He taught at Notre Dame for 38 years, introducing photography as part of the Art curriculum at Notre Dame in 1970. He was dedicated to instructing his students in the art and craft of photography. He wrote two books on Old Process Photography and two on Reading and Discussing the Great Books. He held two offices and was a board member in the Society of Photographic Educators. Dick viewed life through the lens of photography. He was interested in the relationships of formal elements within the picture format. Dick returned to Chicago frequently to photograph the changing urban landscape, especially the grittier sections of the city. He enjoyed photographing into retirement in Florida until Parkinson's disease took a toll on his balance and ability to control the camera.
Richard is survived by his wife of 52 years, Becky Stevens; daughters, Julia McLane (Patrick) and Jessica Stevens (Christopher Barstow); mother-in-law, Frances Harris; brother-in-law, Tom Harris (Janie); sister-in-law, Betty Stevens, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Hilda (Maes) Stevens, stepmother, Ellen Stevens; brothers, George and Julius Stevens; and father-in-law, Jack R. Harris.
Interment will be at the National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida. No services are planned at this time. The family will gather at a time to be determined to cherish his memory.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020