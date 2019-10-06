Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:30 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Casimir Church
1308 Dunham St.
South Bend, IN
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Highland Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Grontkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard T. Grontkowski


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard T. Grontkowski Obituary
Richard T.

Grontkowski

Nov. 20, 1932 - Oct. 4, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Richard T. Grontkowski, 86, of Greenwood, IN (formerly of South Bend) passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Greenwood Meadows Rehab Center, Greenwood. He was born on November 20, 1932, in South Bend, to the late Theodore and Clementine (Jozwiak) Grontkowski. On January 10, 1953 he married the love of his life, Dorothy (Jean) Olivet, who survives. Along with his loving wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Renee (John) Kestler and Michaeleen “Miki” (Michael) Lewinski, both of Indianapolis, IN; seven grandchildren: Nicole Kestler, Ashlee (Shannon) Melton; Victoria (Paul) Cain Anthony Kestler, Catherine (Adam) Kloss, Jacquelyn (Ray) Hagan, and Elizabeth Lewinski; nine great-grandchildren, Daniel Kestler, Elaina Hagan, Garrett Cain, Melanie Kloss, Patrick Hagan, Travis Kloss, Harrison Cain, Alexis Hagan, and Adelynn Melton with two more on the way; a sister, Margaret (Robert) Blasczyk of Newark, OH; and by a brother, William (Susan) Grontkowski of South Bend. For 33 years Richard was an employee at Waggoner Oil Company, where he worked his way up the ranks to become Vice President, before retiring on January 1, 1995. Richard was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict and was a member of the American Legion Post #284 and the St. Joseph Young Men's Society. Richard was also a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church, where he served as an usher and was a member of their Senior Citizens Club. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 4:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Casimir Church, 1308 Dunham St., South Bend. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph County Human Society. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Download Now