Richard T.
Grontkowski
Nov. 20, 1932 - Oct. 4, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Richard T. Grontkowski, 86, of Greenwood, IN (formerly of South Bend) passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Greenwood Meadows Rehab Center, Greenwood. He was born on November 20, 1932, in South Bend, to the late Theodore and Clementine (Jozwiak) Grontkowski. On January 10, 1953 he married the love of his life, Dorothy (Jean) Olivet, who survives. Along with his loving wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Renee (John) Kestler and Michaeleen “Miki” (Michael) Lewinski, both of Indianapolis, IN; seven grandchildren: Nicole Kestler, Ashlee (Shannon) Melton; Victoria (Paul) Cain Anthony Kestler, Catherine (Adam) Kloss, Jacquelyn (Ray) Hagan, and Elizabeth Lewinski; nine great-grandchildren, Daniel Kestler, Elaina Hagan, Garrett Cain, Melanie Kloss, Patrick Hagan, Travis Kloss, Harrison Cain, Alexis Hagan, and Adelynn Melton with two more on the way; a sister, Margaret (Robert) Blasczyk of Newark, OH; and by a brother, William (Susan) Grontkowski of South Bend. For 33 years Richard was an employee at Waggoner Oil Company, where he worked his way up the ranks to become Vice President, before retiring on January 1, 1995. Richard was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict and was a member of the American Legion Post #284 and the St. Joseph Young Men's Society. Richard was also a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church, where he served as an usher and was a member of their Senior Citizens Club. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 4:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Casimir Church, 1308 Dunham St., South Bend. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph County Human Society. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019