|
|
Richard Trafas
December 16, 2019
GRAND BEACH, MI - Richard A. Trafas, 83, of Grand Beach, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 surrounded by his family. Dick grew up in Little Falls, Minnesota and attended St. Thomas University in St. Paul, Minnesota on a football scholarship, where he lettered for 4 years in football and track. He was the second leading pass receiver in the NAIA in 1956 and was named to All-Conference and All-American teams. Dick was later inducted into the St. Thomas Athletic Hall of Fame. He was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 1957 and played professional football in the United States and Canada. Dick attended graduate school at the University of Minnesota School of Journalism after which he accepted a position at the Chicago Tribune in their Newspaper Management Training Program. His employment at the Tribune was interrupted by a four-year tour of duty in the U.S. Marine Corps. He spent three and one-half years as station manager of Armed Forces Radio and TV on Okinawa. As Station Manager, he had the pleasure of meeting with numerous touring celebrities including Bob Hope and Lana Turner. He also set up the radio station in Saigon, Viet Nam. Prior to joining the Marines, Dick married the love of his life, Molly Minton of Belle Plaine, Minnesota. They were married for sixty years. She survives him, as do their children, Nan (Carlos) Robinson, Tom Trafas, Toni (Peter) Fisher, and Terri (Leslie Swanson) Trafas; grandchildren, Lily Fisher and Guillermo Robinson; sister, Marcine (Bill) Frahm, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dick's professional career was successful and varied. Upon discharge from the USMC, he worked for advertising agencies in both Minneapolis and New York City. He then became V.P. of Marketing at Vernors Soft Drink in Detroit, Michigan. After that, he joined B.F. Goodrich as V.P. of Marketing Services in the Tire Division. While at B.F. Goodrich, Dick received an executive MBA from the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program. Subsequently, Dick moved to Armstrong Tire & Rubber Co. as V.P. of Marketing. Finally, he accepted the positions of President and CEO at affiliated companies Uniroyal Plastics and Polycast Technology, Inc. After retirement, Dick did not slow down. He took occasional management consulting assignments in the U.S. and Canada. But he spent most of his time gardening and cooking, as he obtained certification from Michigan State University as a Master Gardener and Advanced Master Gardener and served as a volunteer at Fernwood Botanical Gardens in Niles, Michigan. He also attended the Culinary Institute at Ivy Tech in South Bend, Indiana. Molly was happy to cede the cooking to him, and his children were the lucky recipients of his craft. Dick will be missed by his family, who valued his love, his laughter, and his embrace of life. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, December 27, 2019, at St. Mary of the Lake, 718 W. Buffalo St., New Buffalo, MI, from 10AM (EST) until Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM (EST). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or . Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.sommerfeldchapel.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019