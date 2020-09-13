Richard Vaerewyck
Nov. 11, 1927 - Sept. 9, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Richard A. Vaerewyck passed away on September 9, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1927 in Mishawaka, IN to the late Frank and Emilie (Vervaet) Vaerewyck. On May 5, 1951 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mishawaka he married Barbara Dundon, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Peggy Bolin, brother, Robert Vaerewyck, and sister, Barbara Reeves. He is survived by his sister, Diane (Neal) Barrett; children, Gary (Cheryl) Vaerewyck and Brian (Julie) Vaerewyck; grandchildren, Jennifer (Troy) Harnish, Lindsay, Tegan, Kole (Jordan), and Lisa Vaerewyck; and great-grandchildren, Casandra, Madison and Logan Harnish, and Lily and Carter Koppers.
Richard enlisted in the U.S. Navy on September 1, 1945 and was Honorably Discharged on August 31, 1948. Upon his return, Richard worked for Studebaker and bought 1950 and 1951 Champion cars while working there. Because of a lack of work, he became a Police Officer for the Mishawaka Police Department in 1953 until his retirement in 1978. After retiring from the police department, he worked for St. Francis Convent. Richard was a member of St. Matthew's Cathedral Catholic Church, Mishawaka F.O.P., BK Club, the Mishawaka Alumni Association, and was a past member of the American Legion.
He was very active in baseball and softball leagues in Mishawaka after returning from the Navy. After retirement, he became active in the Studebaker Club, collecting antiques at auctions and Belgian Bolling at the BK Club. Richard and Barbara traveled to Hawaii, China, Florida, and Bangkok, Thailand.
Richard took great pride in his yard and home. He was an all around caregiver and loved to make chocolate chip cookies and brownies for neighbors and family.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 10:00am-11:45pm at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 pm at St. Matthew's Cathedral in South Bend, Indiana with Father Terry Fisher officiating. Private burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Due to current public health and safety standards for Covid-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks are required.
Memorial contributions may be made to the BK Building Fund or American Cancer Society
