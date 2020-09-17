Richard Vratanina
March 18, 1930 - Sept. 13, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Richard J. “Dick” Vratanina, 90, of Granger, Indiana, passed away at 12:45am on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Mishawaka. Dick was born on March 18, 1930 in Cicero, IL, to the late Barbara Vratanina (Zacek) and John Vratanina. On August 19, 1960 in Chicago, IL, he married Georgia (Manos) who survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Barbara Ann Vratanina of Shawnee, KS; a son, Richard Vratanina Jr. of New York, NY; and four grandchildren, Cassy Smith of Shawnee, KS, Tyler Smith of Phoenix, AZ, and Maya and Mika Vratanina of New York, NY. Dick's only sister, Marie Burda passed away in 1999.
Dick graduated from Morton High School in 1948 and subsequently worked for the Western Electric Company as an engineering draftsman. In 1951 during the Korean Conflict he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard where he served on Lake Michigan as a ship's pilot and navigator on icebreaker vessels until his Honorable Discharge in January 1954. Later that year Dick enrolled into the Art Institute of Chicago where he graduated in 1959 as a member of the Phi Delta National Honor Society. While at the Art Institute, Dick met his future wife, Georgia (Manos), another student. Upon graduation, Dick was hired by Uniroyal, Inc. (formerly the U.S. Rubber Co.) and moved with his wife to the small suburban town of Mishawaka, IN, seemingly a world away from Chicago. Dick worked for Uniroyal for the next 31 years, ultimately as the Chief Designer and Color Stylist. Dick was instrumental in the development of Naugahyde vinyl for its expansive use in automotive and furniture applications, and personally led the design of almost a third of the portfolio. Dick retired in 1990 and devoted his retired life to his children and grandchildren, fishing, watercolor painting, jazz records, and frequent camping trips with wife Georgia.
A private Funeral service will be held at 1:00pm (CST) on Saturday, September 19, at The Elms Funeral Home in Elmwood Park, IL. Committal and burial service will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in River Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
