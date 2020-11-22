Richard W. Hayden, Jr.
June 24, 1934 - Nov. 18, 2020
BUCHANAN, MI -
Richard Wallace Hayden, Jr., 86, of Buchanan, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
He was born June 24, 1934 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the oldest of four children of Richard and Sarah Hayden, Sr. He married Audrey Fulton on December 26, 1958. She survives.
Richard was an avid outdoorsman and served as a Boy Scout leader for 30 years. He was a registered hunter safety instructor for 40+ years and he loved to repair and restore guns of all types.
Richard and Audrey have over 50 stickers from various locations on their motorhome. They enjoyed retirement in Statesville, North Carolina and all across the country.
Richard will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Audrey Hayden of Cassopolis; three sons, Ronald (ElAyne) Hayden of Cassopolis, Harry Hayden of Buchanan, and Alan (Stephanie) Hayden of Guide Rock, Nebraska; six grandchildren, Rick (Jenna) Hayden, Cameron Hayden, Chelcie Hayden, Cody Hayden, Tyler Strobl, and Kaycie Strobl; four great-grandchildren, Henry Hayden, Samual Hayden, Lane Ruth, and Dakota Ruth; one sister, Anna (Rocky) Denno of Buchanan; one brother, Robert (Kathy) Hayden of Ohio; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, John Hayden.
The family will observe a private remembrance at this time but will hold a Memorial Service on a date and at a time to be announced.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or leave a message online: wagnercares.com
