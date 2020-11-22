1/
Richard W. Hayden Jr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard W. Hayden, Jr.

June 24, 1934 - Nov. 18, 2020

BUCHANAN, MI -

Richard Wallace Hayden, Jr., 86, of Buchanan, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

He was born June 24, 1934 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the oldest of four children of Richard and Sarah Hayden, Sr. He married Audrey Fulton on December 26, 1958. She survives.

Richard was an avid outdoorsman and served as a Boy Scout leader for 30 years. He was a registered hunter safety instructor for 40+ years and he loved to repair and restore guns of all types.

Richard and Audrey have over 50 stickers from various locations on their motorhome. They enjoyed retirement in Statesville, North Carolina and all across the country.

Richard will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Audrey Hayden of Cassopolis; three sons, Ronald (ElAyne) Hayden of Cassopolis, Harry Hayden of Buchanan, and Alan (Stephanie) Hayden of Guide Rock, Nebraska; six grandchildren, Rick (Jenna) Hayden, Cameron Hayden, Chelcie Hayden, Cody Hayden, Tyler Strobl, and Kaycie Strobl; four great-grandchildren, Henry Hayden, Samual Hayden, Lane Ruth, and Dakota Ruth; one sister, Anna (Rocky) Denno of Buchanan; one brother, Robert (Kathy) Hayden of Ohio; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, John Hayden.

The family will observe a private remembrance at this time but will hold a Memorial Service on a date and at a time to be announced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or leave a message online: wagnercares.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
202 North Broadway Street
Cassopolis, MI 49031
(269) 445-2435
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved