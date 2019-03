Richard W. Johnson



August 7, 1944 - Feb. 16, 2019



OSCEOLA, IN - Richard W. Johnson, 74, of Osceola, passed away on February 16 in the Hospice House of South Bend. He was born in South Bend on August 7, 1944 to the late William and Rowena (Wood) Johnson.



Richard is survived by his loving wife, Hedi (Schrader) Johnson and two daughters, Kristine M. Johnson of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Sarah P. Johnson of Boston, MA, along with his sister, Janice L. Johnson of Boone, NC. He also leaves behind his cat, Mumbia. Dick was very proud of his daughters and their accomplishments. He also enjoyed getting together with friends for lunch and excursions.



A memorial gathering will be held from 2:00 until 4:00pm on Saturday, March 9 in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



Dick's family would like to thank all of the Hospice staff for their compassionate and loving care they gave to Richard and the entire family.