Richard W. Ullery
April 1, 1946 - Oct. 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Richard “Dick” W. Ullery, 74, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 in his residence.
Richard was born on April 1, 1946 in Fort Wayne, IN to Roland and Mary Sunshine (Hower) Ullery. He moved to South Bend as a child and resided there most of his life. On August 20, 2015 he married Randal Hoover, who survives along with his three dogs. Dick also has a brother, Jerry Ullery.
He was employed at various places, including the former Ristance Corp. and Master Distributors. Dick was an antique enthusiast who specialized in 1950's lamps and coffee pots. He also had done upholstery in the past.
Viewing will take place from 6-8 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and masks are required. Cremation will follow. Burial of his cremated remains will take place at 2:00pm Wednesday in Southlawn Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com
or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.