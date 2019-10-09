|
|
Richard W. Williams
May 18, 1931 - Sept. 23, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Richard W. Williams, 88, of South Bend, Indiana, passed away at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on Monday, September 23rd, 2019. He was born May 18th, 1931 in South Bend to Paul and Mona (Stoesser) Williams who both preceded him in death. On April 1st, 2011, he married the former Anna Malone in St. Joseph County. He leaves two children, Richard (Sherrie) Williams and Marcia Williams along with three step-children, Cynthia Brenneman, Pamela Janowiak and Robert Malone; eleven grandchildren and sixteen great- grandchildren. One brother, Donald Williams also survives with two sisters-in-law, Barbara and Kathy. He was preceded in death, along with his parents, by a son, Steven Williams; a sister-in-law, Barbara and his two brothers, Robert and Gary Williams. Richard was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked as a Tool and Die Maker for National Standard Corp. in Niles until his retirement. A celebration of life will take place at Bubb Funeral Chapel on Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at 5:00pm. Friends will be received from 3:00 until the time of the service on Saturday. The family has requested that memorial contributions be given to the .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019