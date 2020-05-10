Richard “Dick” Warren Miller
August 11, 1932 - May 4, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Richard (Dick) Warren Miller, 88, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. Dick was born August 11, 1932 in Chicago, IL to the late Warren and Helene (Schneider) Miller. On September 5, 1953 Dick married his loving wife of 63 years, Diana Jean Mari. Their love was an inspiration, centered on family. They were deeply devoted to raising their five children and remaining an active role in the lives of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dick honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1952-1954 and remained on reserve status through 1960. He retired from Norwest Bank, after a dedicated banking career in Chicago and South Bend. He enjoyed completing crossword puzzles, watching the history channel, and above all, sharing a meal with his family.
In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Diana; brothers, Thomas Miller and Ronald Miller; brother-in-law, William Larkin; and a special aunt, Annette Schneider. Dick is survived by five loving children, Bill (Lynn) Miller, Rich (Terri) Miller, Marlene Peacock, Rusty (Chris) Miller, and Steven Miller; grandchildren, Tyler, Michael, Tiffani (Aaron), Elliot, Diane, Koerner, Sarah, Jake, Brittany, Nicholas, and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Madelyn, Mollie, Lexi, Colton, Jacob, Owen & Logan; and sisters, Maryanne (Robert) Zink and Nancy Larkin.
Due to current health risks, private services will be held. Condolences to the family may be mailed via St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 10, 2020.