Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
1109 Lincolnway West
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-8460
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Washburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Washburn


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Washburn Obituary
Richard Washburn

March 31, 1932 - Jan. 9, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Richard Washburn, age 87, lived by the motto “I will never give up.” On Thursday, January 9, 2020, Richard gave it up and passed away peacefully at the home of his niece in Granger, Indiana. Richard was born March 31, 1932 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Harold C. and Wilma G. (Rehard) Washburn.

At a dance one night, he met Alice Kedik-Lehman. and they dated for several years before marrying in Arizona on December 31, 1985. They celebrated 33 years of marriage before Alice preceded him in death in May of 2019.

Surviving is his family, Anna (Stephen) Gill of Granger; two special great nieces, Stephanie Gunter and Courtney (Jeff) Tinker; a very special great-great nephew, Mason Gunter; and his favorite sister-in-law, Margie Armstrong. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Lillian Kedik of Mishawaka and Mary (Bob) Hood of Fort Wayne. Surviving as well is his stepdaughter, Ruth Ann (Dennis) Page of Douglasville, Georgia and a step-grandson, David (Heather Paris) Matheney of Atlanta, Georgia

There will be no visitation or services at this time. Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Osceola is assisting with arrangements. Interment and Military Honors will take place at a later date in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.

Richard enjoyed the fact that he was an only child and had no children. He loved to boast about his younger days of delivering newspapers for the South Bend Tribune, his days in the Air Force in Germany (where he ran a movie theater), his survival of riding the troop ship, and his peddling wares as a Manufacturer's Rep. Above all this, the thing he loved most was chasing his wife Alice. They enjoyed many years of travel and adventure together. Ultimately, Richard may have had many factors that contributed to his passing, but the greatest contributor was the broken heart he had when his beloved Alice preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -