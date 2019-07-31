|
Richard Wesley Cordill
May 20, 1930 - July 28, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Richard “Dick” Wesley Cordill, 89, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Dick was born on May 20, 1930 to Clara Mae and Archie Cordill in Columbia City, Indiana. He became a renowned athlete in both high school and college. He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, in May 1953 upon which he was commissioned as an officer in the United States Army. He served posts in Georgia, Colorado, California, and Alaska. He also received a master's degree in business administration from Michigan State University, and later completed a program at Dartmouth College for senior industry executives.
Dick married Judith Jean Stoner on November 7, 1953, and they have had 65 great years together. He went on to work for The Bendix Corporation aerospace engineering department in South Bend during the height of the space program and development of jet and rocket propelled aircraft. In the 1970s, his career moved to the recreational vehicle industry, most notably with Starcraft Corporation and the Wickes Companies. Later he moved into the metals industry, which led Judy and him to a five-year sojourn to Moultrie, Georgia. He returned to Mishawaka thereafter and spent the rest of his working career with Patrick Industries and then with good friend, Harold Wyland and his family in marine-related businesses. He was also a very active member of the Presbyterian Church in the cities they lived, serving as a member of Session, a deacon, and an elder.
Dick and Judy have five boys and now twelve grandchildren. Their family has been the cornerstone and defining element of their life. The boys are Rexford (Jane) of Granger, IN, Stephen (Carolyn) of Houston, TX, Jeffrey (Jane) of Zionsville, IN, Todd (Holly) of East Lansing, MI, and Kirk (Wendy) of Oakbrook, IL. He is also survived by his brother, David Cordill, and sister, Marcia Clupper, as well as sisters-in-law, Bonnie Able and Marty Walters. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jack Cordill.
Dick was an avid high school and college sports fan. His real love was sailing, which began at West Point and continued throughout his life with his boys. He sailed with them many summers off Cape Cod, though consistently for over forty years on Diamond Lake. In his later years, he and Rex enjoyed many evening sails together during weeknights on Diamond.
The family will have a visitation on Thursday evening, August 1, 2019, from 6:00-8:00pm, and a Funeral Service on Friday, August 2 at 10:00am at Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, 115 S. Frances Street, South Bend, IN. The church will host a light reception at 11:00am, and then at 12:00pm all family and guests will travel to South Whitley, Indiana, for a graveside service, where Dick will be laid to rest near other family.
Arrangements have been made together with Sunnyside Presbyterian Church and Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel. Please direct any donations in his honor to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 31, 2019