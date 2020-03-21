Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Dick" Young Obituary
Richard “Dick” Young

July 29, 1934 - March 18, 2020

CULVER, IN - Richard “Dick” Young, 85, of Culver, Indiana, passed away suddenly in his home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born on July 29, 1934 in the Leiters Ford, Indiana area to the late Everett “Jake” and Mazy (Cline) Young.

Dick was a proud 60-year member of the Local 150 Operating Engineers. Most of all he enjoyed farming and continued to farm until the last minutes of his life. He loved driving the tractor, listening to the Cubs game, and giving rides to his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dick was an avid sports fan of football, basketball, and baseball (especially the beloved Chicago Cubs).

Dick and Mila (Tootie) Harness were married on April 2, 1960 in Hamlet, Indiana. They shared 59 years together raising three children, Kelly (John Savoie) Young of Argos, Jason (Sue) Young of Rochester, and Joe Young of Hickory, North Carolina. He was a proud grandpa of six grandchildren: Evan (Ashley) Young, Brody (Chelsea) Young, Logan (Dana) Young, Danielle (Rich) Jenkins, Carissa Young, and Zachary Young; and eight great-grandchildren, Zaine, Gavin, Lanah, Quinnley, Landon, Oaklin, Adelyn, and Jake.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mila (Tootie), daughter-in-law, Cindy; brothers, Ernie, Gerald, LaVerne, and Harold; and sisters, Margaret Humes, Bonnie Ricks, and Shirley Hanewich.

He will be missed by family and friends who loved his sense of humor, laughter, work ethic, and dedication to his family and friends.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 EDT Monday, March 23 at the Rannells Funeral Home, Hamlet Chapel, where a visitation will also be held on Monday from 11:00 to 1:00 EDT. Burial will follow at Fletcher Cemetery, Hamlet, Indiana. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either the Leiters Ford United Methodist Church, PO Box 126, Leiters Ford, IN 46945 or the Aubbeenaubbee Township Fire Department, PO Box 632, Leiters Ford, IN 46945. To leave on line condolence visit rannellsfh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -