Richard “Dick” Young
July 29, 1934 - March 18, 2020
CULVER, IN - Richard “Dick” Young, 85, of Culver, Indiana, passed away suddenly in his home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born on July 29, 1934 in the Leiters Ford, Indiana area to the late Everett “Jake” and Mazy (Cline) Young.
Dick was a proud 60-year member of the Local 150 Operating Engineers. Most of all he enjoyed farming and continued to farm until the last minutes of his life. He loved driving the tractor, listening to the Cubs game, and giving rides to his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dick was an avid sports fan of football, basketball, and baseball (especially the beloved Chicago Cubs).
Dick and Mila (Tootie) Harness were married on April 2, 1960 in Hamlet, Indiana. They shared 59 years together raising three children, Kelly (John Savoie) Young of Argos, Jason (Sue) Young of Rochester, and Joe Young of Hickory, North Carolina. He was a proud grandpa of six grandchildren: Evan (Ashley) Young, Brody (Chelsea) Young, Logan (Dana) Young, Danielle (Rich) Jenkins, Carissa Young, and Zachary Young; and eight great-grandchildren, Zaine, Gavin, Lanah, Quinnley, Landon, Oaklin, Adelyn, and Jake.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mila (Tootie), daughter-in-law, Cindy; brothers, Ernie, Gerald, LaVerne, and Harold; and sisters, Margaret Humes, Bonnie Ricks, and Shirley Hanewich.
He will be missed by family and friends who loved his sense of humor, laughter, work ethic, and dedication to his family and friends.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 EDT Monday, March 23 at the Rannells Funeral Home, Hamlet Chapel, where a visitation will also be held on Monday from 11:00 to 1:00 EDT. Burial will follow at Fletcher Cemetery, Hamlet, Indiana. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either the Leiters Ford United Methodist Church, PO Box 126, Leiters Ford, IN 46945 or the Aubbeenaubbee Township Fire Department, PO Box 632, Leiters Ford, IN 46945. To leave on line condolence visit rannellsfh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 21, 2020