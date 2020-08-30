Rick C. Artley, Jr.
April 26, 1965 - August 21, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Rick C. Artley, Jr., 55, of Mishawaka, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. He was born April 26, 1965 in Kittery, ME to Richard C. Artley, Sr. and Judy A. (Castetter) Artley.
Rick is survived by his wife, Michelle (Eagle) Artley (m. July 15, 1995); daughters, Jennifer (Mike) Pierce and Karin (John-Paul) Erdel of Mishawaka, IN, and Brianna Avery Artley of South Bend, IN; grandchildren (his “minions”), Kendall, Owen, and Samuel; mother, Judy Artley; sisters, Kim (Jeff) Artley of South Bend, IN and Heather (Wes) Kohler of Rice Lake, WI; brothers, Scott Artley and John Smith of Mishawaka, IN, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Rick is preceded in death by his father, Richard C. Artley, Sr.; and brother, Chris McGhee.
Since early childhood, Rick lived in the Mishawaka/South Bend area and retained a large group of friends, some of whom he met in his Emmons' school days. As a young man, Rick joined the U.S. Army Reserve, becoming a medic. In later years, he was always humble about his own service and highly honored any Veterans he met.
Rick worked many years as a kitchen manager and cook, most recently at Doc Pierce's Restaurant and Hensell's Oaken Bucket, and is well-known and respected locally. Rick and Michelle met at Jeremiah Sweeney's where he was a cook and she a waitress. Rick said it was love at first sight for him. They were married for 25 years.
Rick loved his dogs: Daisy, years ago and, more recently, George. He enjoyed shooting, shopping at yard sales and flea markets, watching documentaries and cooking shows, and sharing meals with people. He was always a jokester, quick with a prank, a joke, and one-liners. His family and friends are likely to quote him for years to come. Halloween was his favorite holiday, and he would look forward to the arrival of pop-up Halloween stores and carving Jack-o-lanterns. He was a loyal fan of the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Vikings, whose purple uniforms first attracted him as a child.
Rick was a loyal friend and brother, a faithful husband, and a generous, loving father who “wouldn't trade [his] girls for a new pair of shoes.”
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Homes-River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Rick may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Condolences may be offered at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.