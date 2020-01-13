|
|
Rick “RJ” Lee Johnson
June 4, 1961 - Jan. 11, 2020
WOODLAND, IN - Rick “RJ” Lee Johnson, 58, of Woodland, IN, passed away on January 11, 2020, at his home. Rick was born to the late Charles K. and Beverly (Laufmann) Johnson in Goshen, IN on June 4, 1961. On February 11, 1989, he married the love of his life, Brenda (McClish) Johnson who survives him.
He is also survived by his children, Dustin (Kaila) Vargo and Traci Lee (Jason); in-laws, James and Wanda McClish; grandchildren, Sabrina, Sophia, Avery, Samantha, and Austin; siblings, Marilyn (Michael) Vance, Charles (Cindy) Johnson, and Kris (Marie) Johnson; nieces and nephews, Kristopher II (Abby), Nikolet (Aaron), Victoria (Taylor), Valerie, Lyndsey, Brittany (Alissa), Jerracka, Meagan, Jarred, Clayton, and Arianna as well as his bandmates and many friends who were his family.
Rick enjoyed family time at the lake house, Maine vacations, and fishing trips to Minnesota with his brother. He had a love of the outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing in his new bass boat. Rick shared his love of animals with his daughter, Traci Lee. He always had a fun time at game nights with his family and everyone always looked forward to the best home cooking and barbeque. Rick loved to listen to music with family and reminisce about good times with all his friends and bandmates. He was known by many as a gentle giant who worked hard for all of those he loved. Rick would be there for anyone who needed help and many people could call him their best friend. Time spent with him always brought fun, laughter and smiles. Rick truly was a genuine man. Though his passing brings immense grief, our eventual reunion in God's presence will outweigh it all.
Visitation for Rick will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 4-7 PM in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN. Funeral services for Rick will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 2 PM at Southside General Baptist Church, 1615 S. Spring St., Mishawaka, IN. Friends may visit with the family for two hours prior to service.
Donations in Rick Lee Johnson's memory may be made to Humane Indiana Shelter and Clinic, 421 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321. To leave the family an online condolence or to share memories with the family, please visit our website at www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 13, 2020