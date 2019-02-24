Rick T. Gerbasich



August 9, 1952 - Feb. 20, 2019



KALAMAZOO, MI - Ricki T. Gerbasich, 66, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019.



Rick was born August 9, 1952 in South Bend, IN to the late Victor L. and Henrietta J. (Mackowiak) Gerbasich. On November 27, 1971 Rick married the love his life, Monica (Moore) Gerbasich; she preceded him in death on December 6, 2010.



Survivors of Rick include his sons, Michael (Michelle) Gerbasich, Bradley Gerbasich, and Ricki J. (Kim) Gerbasich; 3 grandchildren; brother, Dale (Vicki) Gerbasich; and a sister, Vickie (Dave) Zakowski.



Rick was a graduate of Washington High School class of 1970 and a member of the 1969 state championship football team. He worked for Eaton Corporation for 20+ years. He was a very giving person, always placing others before himself. He had a great sense of humor. Rick coached football at Holy Family & baseball at Matthys's Little League for his sons. He was a contributing author to “The Rules of The Road”, and a passionate Euchre player.



Visitation will be 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday, February 25, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Holy Family Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.



