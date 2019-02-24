Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home
824 S. Mayflower Rd.
South Bend, MI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rick Gerbasich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rick T. Gerbasich


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rick T. Gerbasich Obituary
Rick T. Gerbasich

August 9, 1952 - Feb. 20, 2019

KALAMAZOO, MI - Ricki T. Gerbasich, 66, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

Rick was born August 9, 1952 in South Bend, IN to the late Victor L. and Henrietta J. (Mackowiak) Gerbasich. On November 27, 1971 Rick married the love his life, Monica (Moore) Gerbasich; she preceded him in death on December 6, 2010.

Survivors of Rick include his sons, Michael (Michelle) Gerbasich, Bradley Gerbasich, and Ricki J. (Kim) Gerbasich; 3 grandchildren; brother, Dale (Vicki) Gerbasich; and a sister, Vickie (Dave) Zakowski.

Rick was a graduate of Washington High School class of 1970 and a member of the 1969 state championship football team. He worked for Eaton Corporation for 20+ years. He was a very giving person, always placing others before himself. He had a great sense of humor. Rick coached football at Holy Family & baseball at Matthys's Little League for his sons. He was a contributing author to “The Rules of The Road”, and a passionate Euchre player.

Visitation will be 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday, February 25, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Holy Family Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
Download Now