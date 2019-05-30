Rickie Strang



April 28, 1952 - May 28, 2019



NAPPANEE, IN - Rickie Strang, age 67, of Nappanee, died unexpectedly at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Elkhart General Hospital Emergency Room, of natural causes. He was born April 28, 1952 in Mishawaka to Billie Eugene and Eleanor (Mikel) Strang. Rick graduated from NorthWood High School in 1970. He attended Huntington University for 2 years, and then received his Bachelor degree at Ball State University. On July 24, 1982 he married Amy (Tobias) Masterson in Nappanee. Rick was a lifetime area resident. He had worked for Vitreous Steel in Human Resources, Holiday Ramber/Monaco for 25 years as a Purchasing Agent, and at Nunemaker's Coin Shop in Mishawaka from 2008-2017. Rick was a member of the First Brethren Church and Sigma Chi Fraternity. He loved and adored his grandsons. He was a die hard Cubs fan. Rick played outstanding baseball for NorthWood High School; he was a 5-year letter winner. He pitched a no hitter against Warsaw and won the conference championship that year.



He is survived by his wife, Amy Strang of Nappanee; children, Breea (Alan) Nunemaker of Bremen and Batt (Makiko) Masterson of Greenville, NC; grandsons, Oliver & Owyn Nunemaker; mother, Eleanor Strang of Nappanee; sister, Deb (Dan) Truex of Nappanee; and father-in-law, Levi Tobias of Nappanee.



Family and friends may call from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee. Funeral Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 3 at First Brethren Church, Nappanee. Rev Tom Schiefer will officiate. Burial will be in Bremen Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be given to First Brethren Church, Nappanee.