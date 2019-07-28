|
Ricklef Ethan “Rick” Barrett
June 7, 1947 - July 15, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Ricklef E. “Rick” Barrett, 72, passed away July 15, 2019, after a courageous 11-year battle with multiple myeloma.
Born June 7, 1947, in Council Bluff, IA, Rick was the son of the late John Robert Barrett and Ethel Margaret (Nielson) Barrett. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and George Barrett; daughter, Lisa Barrett; sister, Kathy Armendariz; grandson, Dylan Rowden; and granddaughter, Jessica Grybco.
On August 11, 2012, he married Bronwyn Stoner, who survives. Bronwyn and Rick met ballroom dancing and shared many interests. They traveled, renovated a home, and visited historical sites in the nine years they spent together. They formed a blended family. Their children include Tiffany Barrett (Vince Knee), Heather McLaughlin (Shane), Sydney Barrett Glanz, LCDR Andrew C. Stoner, USN (Loren), Lauren E. Stoner (Andrew Swift), and Corey Bruce (Sandy). Grandchildren are Casei Grybko, Billy Jaeger, MaClay and Colton Bruce, Ellis and Katherine Stoner; Rick's siblings who are scattered across the country include Robert Barrett (Sandy), Nancy Barrett Robinson, Susan Tabler (Jeff), Kent Peters (Lynn), and Ned Peters (Kelly); brother-in-law, Brian Bridgeford (Brenda), and nieces and nephews. His best friends, Jan and Lee Grove, provided extended family, fun and support for many years.
Rick was a commercial designer, designing store interiors for Disney, Target, Mervyns, Tommy Hilfiger, and Ralph Lauren, and was Design Director at Lozier, a national store fixture company. His last position was with Remote Controls, Inc. as a Design Engineer. His focus was creating and editing Solidworks 3D drawings to complete the production of a Classified Military prototype program. The product was Anti Ballistic Windshield Armor. The project was funded by an Appropriation from Congress and was completed in 2012.
Rick's multiple myeloma and other health conditions were attributed to his exposure to Agent Orange in the Vietnam War. His unit, the 281st AHC was the Army's First Special Operations Helicopter Company, and is considered by Army historians to be the legacy unit for today's Special Operations Aviation units. Their unit is immortalized in two books, “Privileges of War” by Thomas A Ross, which details rescue missions of families held hostage in enemy territory, and “Above the Best”, by William McDaniel McCollum, which is a history and personal story of the 281st AHC, whose missions and locations were classified until 1996.
Rick was supported 100% by the VA during his battle with his diseases. He was always permitted to use his “Doctor of Choice” and was covered for his medications. Our family offers our sincere thanks to the Simon Cancer Center, Michiana Hematology Oncology, and Dr. Robert Oppman, South Bend Clinic, for the skilled care and positive attitude they imparted to Rick during his course of treatment.
Rick's Celebration of Life will be held at Knollwood Country Club, Friday, August 2, 2019, from 5-7 PM. He will be buried at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville, KY, on Monday, August 5, 11:00 AM. A luncheon will follow, location TBA. Please RSVP.
In lieu of flowers, Rick's family is asking for donations to The Robert L. Miller Veterans Center (MVC), on the campus of the Center for the Homeless, contact [email protected]; or to Companions for Heroes (C4H), an organization that pairs shelter dogs with military personnel and first responders. Donate at: companionsforheroes.org/donations/.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 28, 2019