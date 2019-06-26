Ricky Ford



Feb. 19, 1953 - June 22, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Ricky Dale Ford, 66, of South Bend, Indiana passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend.



Ricky was born on February 19, 1953 in South Bend to Jewell Astor Ford and Charlene Marie (Warford) Ford and has been a lifelong resident of this area, graduating from Washington High School in 1972. During high school, Ricky excelled in football, track, baseball, and basketball. Following high school, he attended Indiana University South Bend. He was the youngest of three children, Ricky, Cheryl, and Jerry. After his father's death, his mother Charlene married Bernard Bailey. Bernard adopted Ricky, Cheryl, and Jerry, raising them along with his two sons, Ron Bailey and Paul Bailey.



Ricky was a loving husband, father, and wonderful provider for his family, affording his children the opportunity to attend Our Lady of Hungary School and Marion High School. He worked for 23 years as a machinist at Mastics/Alcoa, and later at Hubbell Electrical Products. He enjoyed coaching his children at the Matthys Little League Softball and Baseball Program. He was a great softball player and bowler, winning several championships. Ricky was a member of the Moose Club, Beacon, Chippewa, PNA Bowling Leagues, and the Bowler's Country Club. He was also an avid Green Bay Packers and New York Yankees fan.



On October 9, 1976 in South Bend, Ricky married his high school sweetheart, Toni Bailey Ford, who survives. He is also survived by daughter, Khristina Marie Ford of South Bend; sons, Ryan Shea (Laura Elizabeth) Ford of South Bend and Ross Shannon Ford of Austin, Texas; two grandsons, David John Ford and Samuel Rick Ford; and sister, Cheryl Christine Warner of South Bend. Along with his father, mother, and stepfather, Ricky was preceded in death by his daughter, Trina Marie Ford; and brother, Jerry Astor Ford.



Funeral Services for Ricky Dale Ford will be 12:00 Noon Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. Graveside services will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola. Friends may gather with the family Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM also at Palmer Funeral Home River Park. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary