Ricky H. Beckham
1956 - 2020
Ricky H. Beckham

Dec. 6, 1956 - August 8, 2020

BREMEN, IN - Ricky Herbert Beckham, 63, of Bremen moved on from this temporary home at 5:27 am, Saturday, August 8, 2020 with family at his side. Rick was born on December 6, 1956 in South Bend, the son of Everett and Lora “Jean” (Webb) Beckham, both of whom have preceded him in death. Rick leaves behind his children, Nick (Amie) Beckham of Cromwell, IN, Nancy (Rickey) Peddycord of Plymouth, IN, and Natalie (Chris) DeMatteo of Bremen, IN; as well as three grandchildren, Mason, Maddox, and Maebry Beckham of Cromwell, IN. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Martha Shaw, who remained a dear friend to Rick his entire life. Rick is remembered as a loving, caring man. Rick would lend a listening ear and words of encouragement to all his family, friends and anyone in need. Rick loved music, books, movies, motorcycles, coloring, and reading Brad Thor. He enjoyed being at the dog park with his dog Herbie. He could always make you laugh. He will be greatly missed by his family. A Memorial service to celebrate the life of Ricky will be held on August 22, 2020 at a family member's home with Tim Frame officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
at a family member's home
