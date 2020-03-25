|
|
Ricky Hunter
Feb. 18, 1956 - March 22, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Ricky Eddie Hunter, 64, of Mishawaka, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home. He was born February 18, 1956 in Los Angeles, CA to James Virgil & Sarah Ann (Maul) Hunter.
On June 21, 2019 he married Kimberly Sue (Haas) Sams. She survives along with his mother, Sarah Ann Hunter of Mishawaka; 6 siblings, Chuck Hunter of Mishawaka, Ollie (David) O'Dell of Apple Valley, CA, Jimmie (Patti) Hunter and Tim Hunter both of Mishawaka, Tammy (Dave) Davis of Osceola, and Debbie (Don) Kaldahl of Lafayette, IN; numerous nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved; and his 3 furry friends, Eli, Lady, and Roach Clip. He was preceded in death by his father, James Virgil Hunter and his brother, George Hunter.
Ricky enjoyed working on cars and was an avid fisherman.
Cremation will take place and a celebration of life gathering for Ricky will be held at a later date. Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his care.
Memorial contributions may be given to the .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 25, 2020