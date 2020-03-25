Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
2100 W. Franklin Street
Elkhart, IN 46516
574-389-8828
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricky Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricky Hunter


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ricky Hunter Obituary
Ricky Hunter

Feb. 18, 1956 - March 22, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Ricky Eddie Hunter, 64, of Mishawaka, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home. He was born February 18, 1956 in Los Angeles, CA to James Virgil & Sarah Ann (Maul) Hunter.

On June 21, 2019 he married Kimberly Sue (Haas) Sams. She survives along with his mother, Sarah Ann Hunter of Mishawaka; 6 siblings, Chuck Hunter of Mishawaka, Ollie (David) O'Dell of Apple Valley, CA, Jimmie (Patti) Hunter and Tim Hunter both of Mishawaka, Tammy (Dave) Davis of Osceola, and Debbie (Don) Kaldahl of Lafayette, IN; numerous nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved; and his 3 furry friends, Eli, Lady, and Roach Clip. He was preceded in death by his father, James Virgil Hunter and his brother, George Hunter.

Ricky enjoyed working on cars and was an avid fisherman.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life gathering for Ricky will be held at a later date. Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his care.

Memorial contributions may be given to the .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ricky's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -