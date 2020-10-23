1/1
Ricky Lee Bogaert
Ricky Lee Bogaert

April 6, 1956 - Oct. 21, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Ricky Lee Bogaert, 64, passed away on October 21, 2020. He was born on April 6, 1956, to the late Maurice “Bogie” and Geraldine (Golubski) Bogaert.

On May 17, 1980, in Hilltop Lutheran Church he married Janet “Jan” Mass who preceded in him death on December 18, 2012. He is survived by his stepchildren, Amanda (Bryan) Hardy and Brian Patrick; brothers, Greg (Nancy) Bogaert and Bradley Bogaert; grandchildren, Branden (Ariel) Hardy, Morgan Hardy, Haley Patrick, and Allison Patrick; and great-grandchildren, Aiden and Levi.

Rick was a professional bartender at Pat's Pub in Mishawaka for many years. He was also an avid Chicago Bears football fan.

Visitation will be 4:00 pm-6:00 pm on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th St., Mishawaka, IN. Services will follow at 6:00 pm. Cremation has taken place and Ricky will be laid to rest next to his wife in Fairview Cemetery privately at a later date.

Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.

To leave online condolences please visit www.hahnfuneralhome.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
